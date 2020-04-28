Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: NY Phil's Joseph Alessi Discusses the Tenor Horn Solo from Mahler's Symphony No. 7

Article Pixel Apr. 28, 2020  

Mahler, who grew up near a military barrack, would have been quite familiar with the sounds of many different brass instruments. The opening solo of his Symphony No. 7 is the only music Mahler ever scored for the tenor horn, which can refer to different instruments in different parts of the world.

Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi first performed the solo on tenor tuba in 1986 under Leonard Bernstein. In this performance from 2017 under then Music Director Alan Gilbert, Alessi performs the same solo on the English Baritone, which he believes provides a closer version of the sound Mahler was looking for.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: NY Phil's Joseph Alessi Discusses the Tenor Horn Solo from Mahler's Symphony No. 7
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'A Spoonful of Clorox' MARY POPPINS Parody
  • VIDEO: Watch LES MISERABLES Casts Unite for an Epic 'One Day More'
  • VIDEO: Leslie Odom, Jr. Closes Out the NFL Draft With Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
  • VIDEO: WICKED Sends Heartfelt Tribute to Frontline Workers