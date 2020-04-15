VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Yoobin Son Performs Entr'acte No. 3 from Schubert's ROSAMUNDE

New York Philharmonic flutist Yoobin Son performs Entr'acte No. 3 in Bb major from Schubert's "Rosamunde" from her home for the We Are NY Phil viral series.

"I chose this piece because [the] first time I fell in love with the music was when I played it with the Philharmonic."

The series brings viewers closer to Philharmonic musicians by focusing on their lives outside the concert hall - in New York City and beyond - and following the activities they are most passionate about.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You