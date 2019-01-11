VIDEO: Mykal Kilgore Sings 'King of the World' from SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Ghostlight Records has announced the second single from Jason Robert Brown's landmark musical Songs for a New World. Starting today, Friday, January 11, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of "King of the World," in addition to the previously-available first single, "Surabaya-Santa."

Meanwhile preview the music video of "King of the World" below!

The album will be released in streaming and digital formats, and a two-CD set on Friday, January 25. This is the show's first recording since the world premiere album over 20 years ago. In the ensuing years, these songs have become staples of contemporary musical theater, including the modern standard "Stars and the Moon." The CD package includes a 12-page booklet with production photos and a note from Jason Robert Brown. To pre-order the album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/songsforanewworld

The album is based on New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production last summer, helmed by Kate Whoriskey, director of the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Sweat. It featured choreography by Rennie Harris and music direction by Tom Murray. The show starredShoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer.

