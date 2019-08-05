VIDEO: Michael Cerveris Joins MINDHUNTER Season Two As Series Regular

Aug. 5, 2019  

In the latest trailer for season two of the hit Netflix crime drama Mindhunter, it was revealed that Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris has joined the cast of the show.

Cerveris portrays the new head of the Behavioral Science Unit and will appear as a series regular throughout Season two.

The series, which also stars Broadway's Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.

The second season is thought to pick up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one and is expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders, where at least 28 people were thought to have been murdered in a short period of time.

Joe Penhall created the series, which executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.

See the full trailer below!

