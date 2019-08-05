VIDEO: Michael Cerveris Joins MINDHUNTER Season Two As Series Regular
In the latest trailer for season two of the hit Netflix crime drama Mindhunter, it was revealed that Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris has joined the cast of the show.
Cerveris portrays the new head of the Behavioral Science Unit and will appear as a series regular throughout Season two.
The series, which also stars Broadway's Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.
The second season is thought to pick up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one and is expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders, where at least 28 people were thought to have been murdered in a short period of time.
Joe Penhall created the series, which executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.
See the full trailer below!