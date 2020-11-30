VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Discuss Their Album 'Together at Christmas' and More on BBC BREAKFAST
'Together at Christmas' is available now!
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning! The pair discussed their Christmas album, Together at Christmas, and more.
Watch the full segment below!
If you missed us on @BBCBreakfast this morning, here we are discussing all things #TogetherAtChristmas, our 'Boe-Ball' and being thankful for @mrmichaelball's very sturdy towel! Catch the full clip on @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/TUPnCwuGQ2- Alfie Boe OBE (@AlfieBoe) November 30, 2020
Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael and Alfie are back doing what they love the most, but this time with an album packed full of holiday cheer! 2020 has been a year of isolation and social distancing and Michael and Alfie want to make this holiday season special, however you're together at Christmas.
The record has everything you could want from a Christmas album, and more. The pair breathe new life into favourites such as 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas', 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', to name a few. Gregory Porter joins on 'The Christmas Song', and the duo perform the heart-warming 'My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours' - a brand new original song.
'Together at Christmas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous three duet albums, their debut 'Together', which became the UK's best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, 'Together Again' which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and 'Back Together' which landed them the No.2 spot in the Official Albums Chart. As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.
