VIDEO: Michael Ball Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the Royal Variety Show

Michael Ball took to the stage to perform 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the 2020 Royal Variety Show.

Earlier this year, Ball teamed up with Captain Tom Moore for a duet of "You'll Never Walk Alone," with all proceeds from the new single going to the veteran's walk fund.

Moore joined via video chat to talk after Ball's performance.

Watch the video below!

Michael Ball's theatre credits include: Les Miserables - The Staged Concert, Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (West End, UK tour, whatsonstage and Olivier Award 2008); Hajj/The Poet in Kismet (ENO); Gilbert & Sullivan's Patience (New York City Opera); Count Fosco in The Woman in White (West End/Broadway); Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West End); Alone Together (one-man show Donmar Warehouse; Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Stephen Sondheim's Passion (West End); Aspects of Love (West End/Broadway); The Phantom of the Opera (West End); Marius in the original production of Les Miserrables (West End) and more.

A multi-platinum recording artist and dynamic live performer, Michael's numerous theatre/open air concert tours in the UK and abroad include his Proms debut in 2007 and sellout concerts at the Sydney Opera House. His 11th concert dvd, Heroes Live, was released in 2011.