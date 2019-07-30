VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Hints at Playing Ursula in the Live-Action THE LITTLE MERMAID

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest Melissa McCarthy hinted at her starring as Ursula in Disney's live-action "Little Mermaid" by winking at the camera when Kimmel asked her if she'd be playing the part.

During the interview, Kimmerl said, "I read that you are going to be a part of the live-action remake of 'Little Mermaid.'" McCarthy jokingly replied, "What's that?"

"I hadn't heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do. I'd love if Disney gave me a little ringy-ding-ding," she added. "We'll see," she said, winking at the camera. "If it did happen, it would be very wonderful, Disney."

It was recently reported that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to don Ursula's villainous tentacles in the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

According to the report, Disney is aiming to make "contemporary and compelling casting choices, while still paying homage to the beloved animated original."' The remake will be helmed by "Mary Poppins Returns" director, Rob Marshall.

It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

THE LITTLE MERMAID takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. First, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.





