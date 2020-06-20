Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Matt Lucas Joins West End Stars For 'Thank You Baked Potato'

Matt Lucas, Michael Ball, Petula Clark, Cameron Mackintosh, Claude-Michel Schonberg, and more have released a virtual performance of the comedy song 'Thank You Baked Potato.'

194 actors, kids, composers and producers came together for the video, which includes cast members from Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Come From Away, The Prince of Egypt and, of course, Les Misérables.

The video is titled 'Baked Potato Meets the West End.' Check it out below!

Matt Lucas and Alfonso Casado's project has been raising funds for FeedNHS, which helps feed NHS workers on the front line. You can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/feednhs

