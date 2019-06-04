VIDEO: Mary Testa & Ali Stroker Talk Starring in OKLAHOMA!

Ali Stroker and Mary Testa from the cast of Oklahoma were on AM to DM by BuzzFeed News this morning. Stroker and Testa discussed how this performance ofOklahoma is different, Stroker talks what it's like playing the sexy Ado Annie, and how it feels to be "competing" with each other in the same category.

When talking about her and Stroker being nominated in the same category, Testa said, "I don't look at it as competition, I'm pretty sure Ali's going to get it. I'm very happy for her and all my friends in that category. It could go any way but it's not a competition, it's a community. The people who suffer the most make it a competition. It's just about enjoying it and reveling in the community of people who are recognized because there's a whole lot of people who are brilliant, who are not recognized. You just have to enjoy it."

Stroker added, "The nomination is such a recognition. Then they bring together this community, it's my first time I've ever done this. But for me, I've looked up to Mary, and all these other people who are nominated for my entire career and my life. This nomination is a part of winning. My boyfriend and I keep saying there's no such thing as losing at the Tony's. Either you walk out with it or you leave the same person and get to go back to do the show eight nights a week. That's the prize!"

Directed by Daniel Fish, the production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

