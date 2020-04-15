VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk Discuss COMPANY at Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Watch the video below!

Two-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott illuminates the creative process behind her revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, with Tony Award-winning panelists Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."





