VIDEO: Manhattan Theatre Club Explores Dramatic Openings

You have to create an attention getting and intriguing opening to your play in order to get your audience to invest in your story.

This module explores the idea of dramatic openings by using examples from MTC's productions of David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People, John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar, Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan, and August Wilson's Jitney. After this video, you'll be prepared to create the perfect opening to your very own original family drama.

Watch the video below!

Please visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/... and click on "Dramatic Openings" to download supplemental resources referenced in the video.

