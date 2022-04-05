VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Presents Benjamin Franklin Category on JEOPARDY!

Mandy Patinkin appeared on last night's episode of Jeopardy! to present a category based on the life of Benjamin Franklin.

Patinkin voices the Benjamin Franklin in PBS' new documentary based on the life of the founding father. The first part is now streaming here and the second will air on PBS tonight, April 5, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Ken Burns's two-part, four-hour documentary, "Benjamin Franklin," explores the revolutionary life of one of the18th century's most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George.

Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

Watch the Jeopardy! category here: