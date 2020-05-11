VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Performs 'Lady Marmalade' For CBS SUNDAY MORNING's 'Sunday Matinee' Series
Cast members from the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! got together virtually for a special performance of 'Lady Marmalade' just for CBS Sunday Morning's Sunday Matinee series!
The video features each of the cast members performing the song from their respective homes.
Watch the video below!
#SundayMorning #SundayMatinee- CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 10, 2020
Hello, hey Joe! You wanna give it a go?
What are the soul sistas of the @MoulinRougeBway doing during Quarantine? We'll let them tell you in this exclusive performance for "Sunday Matinee" https://t.co/E6axVhJZT0 pic.twitter.com/AGbNI7Cgcs
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).
The cast is led by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini. The cast includes Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.
