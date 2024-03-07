Ricky Rojas Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE!, Plus New Tickets Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning Tuesday, March 26 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). Gabe Martínez plays his final performance in the role on Sunday, March 24.

Plus, today at 10:00 AM ET, the production will release a new block of tickets for performances through February 23, 2025. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.MoulinRougeMusical.com.

Ricky Rojas created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston in 2018 and then for the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019. He made his Broadway debut in 2009 in Burn the Floor. He’s appeared in London’s West End in Sister Act the Musical, Tonight’s the Night: Rod Stewart Musical, Grease, Burn the Floor (Shaftesbury); Flashdance the Musical, Pirates of Penzance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi); Fame: The Musical (Aldwych); and The Buddy Holly Story (Novello).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Rojas joins current cast members Courtney Reed as Satine, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Boy George as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, Jeigh Madjus, Dabria Aguilar, Cameron Burke, Nick Burrage, Lauren Celentano, Patrick Clanton, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Jenn Stafford, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Michael Bryan Wang, Bria Jené Williams, Shaun-Avery Williams, Jordan Wynn, Ricardo A. Zayas.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.