MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Launch World Tour in the UK in 2025

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to embark on a world tour, kicking off in the UK next year. This production is set to run simultaneously with the current West End production, now playing at the Piccadilly Theatre.

More details and information on venues will be announced soon. To be the first to find out more, sign up for the newsletter here.

About Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular…

Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and — above all — love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

In addition to the West End, Moulin Rouge! is also currently running on Broadway, and is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.