VIDEO: Luke Islam Sings 'Never Enough' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on AGT

America's Got Talent contestant Luke Islam took to the stage during last night's live show to perform "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman! The 12-year-old singer has dreams of being a Broadway performer and previously sang "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress and "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen

Watch the performance below!

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.





