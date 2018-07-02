VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Returns to the Stage with a Touching Tribute

This evening Michael Feinstein shared some touching new footage from his current collaboration with stage legend Liza Minnelli. Check out Liza onstage at the Segerstrom Center performing "What Did I Have (I Don't Have Now)" in honor of her father, film director Vincente Minnelli.

Earning a total of seven Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards across her 60-year career, Minnelli is renowned for her lifetime of roles on Broadway, film and television, especially her Academy Award-winning performance in musical film "Cabaret." The singer and actress has also starred in hit films such as "Arthur" and "New York, New York."

A performer, composer and arranger, Feinstein has earned nominations for five Grammys and two Emmys during his 30 years of bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. His performances around the globe have included concerts at the White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. His venue Feinstein's/54 Below, known as Broadway's Supper Club, hosts performances by Broadway's finest stars.

