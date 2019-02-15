VIDEO: Listen to the New Song 'I Say No' From the West End Production of HEATHERS

The first song from the upcoming cast album for the West End production of Heathers has been released today! The song, new to this production, is called I Say No, and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer.

Watch the video here!

The Original West End Cast Recording of Heathers the Musical will be released for digital download and streaming on March 1, 2019!

Heathers closed in London on 24 November 2018.

The show starred Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica); Jamie Muscato(JD); Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler); Sophie Isaacs (Heather McNamara); T'Shan Williams(Heather Duke); Dominic Andersom (Ram); Chris Chung (Kurt); Jenny O'Leary (Martha); Nathan Amzi (Ram's Dad); Merryl Ansah (Drama Cub Drama Queen); Jon Boydon(Kurt's Dad); Lauren Drew (New Wave Girl); Alex James Hatton (Officer Milner); Charlotte Jaconelli (Stoner Chick); John Lumsen (Hipster Dork); Olivia Moore (Young Republicanette); and Brandon Sears (Officer McCord).

Based on one of the greatest teen films of all time, the 1988 cult classic starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe(Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Kevin Murphy's (Reefer Madness, Desperate Housewives) hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and finally arrived in the UK for its European premiere on 9 June 2018, following a rapturous response to its 2017 workshop at The Other Palace.

Heathers the Musical is directed by acclaimed screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson and casting by Will Burton. The production is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You