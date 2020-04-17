Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Shares Uplifting Message #OnlyIntermission
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to the official Hamilton Twitter account to share a video with an uplifting message.
"Broadway will be back, New York City will be back, and the world will be back."
Check out the video below!
Wise up, eyes up. @Lin_Manuel reminds us that while we can't be together now, remember that it's #OnlyIntermission. ?⬆️ We'll be back! #HamAtHome pic.twitter.com/GJlE0Cn7Rv- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) April 17, 2020
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch a GLEE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) for a GLEE reunion with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Ri... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
