VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chance the Rapper Perform 'Dear Theodosia' at Obama Foundation Summit

At last night's Obama Foundation Summit, audiences were treated to a performance of 'Dear Theodosia' by Chance the Rapper, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Francis & the Lights. Check out the performance in the video below at the 2:09:20 mark!

The Obama Foundation Summit featured Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Gloria Estefan, Andra Day, Nas, The National, Francis & the Lights, Chance the Rapper and more at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

Chance the Rapper can be heard singing the Broadway hit tune on THE Hamilton MIXTAPE, which soared to number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. It features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Kelly Clarkson, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah.

