VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks ENCANTO, Howard Ashman, and More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week to discuss writing music for the Disney film Encanto, his children being beta testers and being inspired by Howard Ashman bringing musical theater into animation.

With Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for Hamilton and In The Heights, returns to writing music for Disney following his work on Moana in 2017.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of "Encanto," as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film's production. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" opens in theaters November 24, 2021.