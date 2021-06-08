VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Perform A Show-Stopping Salute to the Return of Broadway!

Tonight the spirit of Broadway as we know it reawakened with a little help from the great Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon.

Joined by a company of dancers, Lin and Jimmy perform an original tune "Broadway's Back" to pay homage and salute the return of all your favorite shows including Six, Phantom, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, West Side Story, The Lion King, Company, Come From Away, Book Of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line, Aladdin, Wicked and Hamilton.

Joining the guys for a spectacular finale remix of "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton are Broadway royalty Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, and 'In the Heights' stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits!

