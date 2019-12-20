VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cyndi Lauper and More In Lip Sync Video for Billy Porter's Debut Single 'Love Yourself'

Stars of stage and screen have come together to celebrate Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning star, Billy Porter's monumental year with an epic lip sync video for his chart-topping dance single, "Love Yourself." The "Love Yourself" lip synch video features Porter's "Pose" co-stars MJ Rodriguez, Ryan Jamal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, Jeremy McClain, and Jason A. Rodriguez; Kinky Boots cast and creatives Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Mitchell, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, Lena Hall, and the Ogunquit Playhouse cast of the smash hit musical; the Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud; along with Kelly Ripa, Debra Messing, Lin Manuel Miranda, Patina Miller, Nathan Lee Graham, Miss J, Peppermint, and designer Christian Siriano.

"Wow... my heart just skipped a beat," said Porter. "What a gift it is to be celebrated by my peers and afforded a moment for me to reflect. I don't get a lot of time to do that...how blessed I feel to have lived long enough to see this day. Thank you everybody! Thank you for listening! The category is...LOVE."

Billy Porter's "Love Yourself" was released in 2019 by the Butler Music Company, Inc. and reached number one on the Billboard Dance Club Play Songs chart. It was written and produced by D. Smith and executive produced by Bill Butler and Carmen Cacciatore. The lip synch video was directed by Ryan Ratelle for RRR Creative, shot and edited by Cristian PenÞa, and assistant directed by Ester Shamailova.

Porter performed the anthem at the WorldPride Opening Ceremony in New York City and during his headline set on the main stage at "Pride In London" at Trafalgar Square this past summer. He will end the year performing "Love Yourself" on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which he will be hosting live from New Orleans. Over the course of Billy Porter's impressive thirty-year career, he has flexed his creative muscles as an actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. During the past two years, he has reached even new heights with an Emmy Award-winning turn as Pray Tell on the Ryan Murphy-helmed FX series "POSE" which also earned him two Golden Globes nominations and a Critics Choice Award nomination; a critically acclaimed guest starring role on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse;" and prominent roles in the highly anticipated films, Like A Boss and Cinderella. His wildly creative and often politically charged appearances on the world's red carpets have made his name synonymous with fashion, causing "Billy Porter Red Carpet" to be Google's number one red carpet look phrase searched in 2019. Porter also has numerous theatre credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album.





