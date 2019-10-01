VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson Give Viewers a Taste of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME on TODAY

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson sat down with THE TODAY SHOW to talk about their show Freestyle Love Supreme, which is now on Broadway. Miranda and Jackson are then joined by Shockwave to give TODAY a little preview of what to expect at the show.



Their freestyle even earned a standing ovation from Savannah Guthrie!

Watch the interview and freestyle below!

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouchthat will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

"The secret about the show is our audience is the show... we have as much fun as they do." @ChrisisSingin and @Lin_Manuel fill us in on their little show that they've now brought to Broadway, @freestylelove! pic.twitter.com/Sr57LwvyK8 - TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 1, 2019

.@Lin_Manuel, @ChrisisSingin and @offbookbeatbox give us a little taste of what to expect at their Broadway show, @freestylelove!



Their performance was so amazing that it earned a standing ovation from @savannahguthrie! pic.twitter.com/2zIZEtX4Nu - TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 1, 2019





Related Articles