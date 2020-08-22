VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Take a Relationship Test

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series "Love in the Time of Corona" will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Zoomed in to take Buzzfeed's relationship test recently, ahead of the premiere of their new show Love in the Time of Corona.

Check out the video below!

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series "Love in the Time of Corona" will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22, at 8 p.m. EST/PST and continuing Sunday, August 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast's actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You