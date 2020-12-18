VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Says He's Quarantining After COVID-19 Exposure on ELLEN

Tony-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. tells Hoda and Jenna that he is quarantining after being the last in-studio guest Ellen Degeneres had on her namesake show before she tested positive for COVID-19.

He is quarantining separately from his wife, who is pregnant, and daughter.

The full interview will air this morning on "TODAY." See a clip below.

Multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr. starred on Broadway as 'Aaron Burr' in the blockbuster hit musical, "Hamilton."

He is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Odom, Jr. originated the role of 'Burr' in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

