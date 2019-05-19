VIDEO: Leslie Odom, Jr. Delivers Carnegie Mellon Commencement Address

May. 19, 2019  

Leslie Odom, Jr. delivered the keynote address at Carnegie Mellon University's 122nd Commencement at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 19, in Gesling Stadium on campus.

Odom, Jr. earned his bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon's College of Fine Arts in 2003.

Check out his full speech in the video below!

Odom, Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." He also won a Grammy as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. Odom, Jr.'s self-titled debut album topped the Billboard Jazz Chart in 2016. He is also the author of "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning." He will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the ceremony.

