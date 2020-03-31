VIDEO: Lesley Ann Warren Talks Starring in RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Lesley Ann Warren is reminiscing on starring in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in a new interview released by Rodgers and Hammerstein on YouTube!

Watch all three parts of the interview below!

Warren was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 1982 film Victor/Victoria. She is also an Emmy Award nominee and five-time Golden Globe Award nominee, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the 1977 NBC miniseries Harold Robbins' 79 Park Avenue.

Warren made her Broadway debut in 1963, and her television debut in Cinderella in 1965. She appeared in episode 2 of The Carol Burnett Show in 1967. Her film debut was in The Happiest Millionaire in 1967, the last movie Walt Disney worked on before his death. Her other film appearances include Clue (1985), Burglar (1987), Cop (1988), Pure Country (1992), Color of Night (1994), and Secretary (2002). She has also appeared in numerous television shows, including Mission: Impossible, Desperate Housewives, Will & Grace, and In Plain Sight.





