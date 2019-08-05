VIDEO: Lesbian Couple Ties the Knot Onstage at THE PROM!

There was a very Broadway wedding at the Longacre Theater last night! A script coordinator for The Prom, Armelle Kay Harper, and actress Jody Kay Smith tied the knot onstage in a brief ceremony officiated by the show's creator, Bob Martin.

Why did they chose the Prom as the backdrop for their big day? "There are so many shows where lesbians are secondary characters or the butt of the joke," Harper told the New York Times. "We all love 'Fun Home,' but it's a drama. So 'The Prom' is really unique in that it's a celebration, and it's funny without being at the expense of lesbians. It's just so much joy."

Last night two women got married on stage at the broadway musical @ThePromMusical . This was a beautiful moment and possibly the first time it's ever happened on Broadway. With all the negativity and disaster I'm the world, moments like this still shine on. a??i?? pic.twitter.com/boNukWEY4M - Doug. (@brunner_mars) August 4, 2019

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

The show will play its final performance on Sunday, August 11, 2019 and the National Tour will launch in Providence, Rhode Island in February 2021. Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") recently announced that he will be turning The Prom into a movie event for Netflix.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You