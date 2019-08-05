THE PROM
Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

VIDEO: Lesbian Couple Ties the Knot Onstage at THE PROM!

Aug. 5, 2019  

There was a very Broadway wedding at the Longacre Theater last night! A script coordinator for The Prom, Armelle Kay Harper, and actress Jody Kay Smith tied the knot onstage in a brief ceremony officiated by the show's creator, Bob Martin.

Why did they chose the Prom as the backdrop for their big day? "There are so many shows where lesbians are secondary characters or the butt of the joke," Harper told the New York Times. "We all love 'Fun Home,' but it's a drama. So 'The Prom' is really unique in that it's a celebration, and it's funny without being at the expense of lesbians. It's just so much joy."

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

The show will play its final performance on Sunday, August 11, 2019 and the National Tour will launch in Providence, Rhode Island in February 2021. Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") recently announced that he will be turning The Prom into a movie event for Netflix.

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Cast Announced for San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, Now in Rehearsals!
  • Photo Flash: Barry Manilow Visits FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
  • VIDEO: Arielle Jacobs Won't Go Speechless in Music Video for New ALADDIN Ballad
  • BWW Exclusive: The True Story of COME FROM AWAY
  • SIX to Return to Chicago in Summer 2020
  • VIDEO: Watch A Very MOULIN ROUGE! Proposal at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup