VIDEO: Learn Some Dance Moves From Home With Fred Astaire Dance Studios

Fred Astaire Dance Studios are offering free virtual lessons during virus outbreak to keep people moving while practicing social distancing.



The goal is to keep people moving on their feet while practicing social distancing amid the virus crisis.



Fred Astaire Dance Studios National Director and "Dancing with the Stars" alum, Tony Dovolani, showcased some moves you can learn from the comfort of your living room.

Check out the video below!



For more information visit fredastaireonlinelessons.com.





