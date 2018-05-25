VIDEO: Laurie Metcalf Talks ROSEANNE Guest Stars, Oscar Night, & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Metcalf most recently won a Tony Award for her unforgettable performance in last season's A Doll's House, Part 2, and received three Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Jackie Harris in the hit television series "Roseanne." At MCC Theater, she received Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for her performance in Sharr White's The Other Place, a role she reprised for Broadway and for which she also received a Tony Award nomination. Metcalf is currently on Broadway in Three Tall Women.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. Three Tall Women starring two-time Academy Award-winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award winner, three-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill opened March 29 on Broadway!



Check out the clip below!

Related Articles