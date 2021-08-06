VIDEO: Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Cover 'I Get A Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to release their second album together, featuring all Cole Porter duets. See the video for their cover of "I Get A Kick Out of You" from the classic musical Anything Goes here!

Their first album, "Cheek to Cheek," was originally released in 2014.

Cole Porter was a composer and lyricist who created a sophisticated and rich body of work that appeared on both Broadway and the Big Screen. Charming melodies and clever lyrics set Porter aside from other composers.

Notable songs include, "Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" for Paris, "Night and Day" for Gay Divorce, "Wunderbar" for Kiss Me, Kate, "All Through the Night," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "Blow Gabriel Blow," and the title song for Anything Goes.

Porter won his first Tony for his Kiss Me, Kate score. He also wrote many famous songs that appeared in films including, "I've Got You under My Skin," "In the Still of the Night," and "Easy to Love."