Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Cover 'I Get A Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

pixeltracker

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to release their second album together, featuring all Cole Porter duets.

Aug. 6, 2021  

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are set to release their second album together, featuring all Cole Porter duets. See the video for their cover of "I Get A Kick Out of You" from the classic musical Anything Goes here!

Their first album, "Cheek to Cheek," was originally released in 2014.

Cole Porter was a composer and lyricist who created a sophisticated and rich body of work that appeared on both Broadway and the Big Screen. Charming melodies and clever lyrics set Porter aside from other composers.

Notable songs include, "Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" for Paris, "Night and Day" for Gay Divorce, "Wunderbar" for Kiss Me, Kate, "All Through the Night," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "Blow Gabriel Blow," and the title song for Anything Goes.

Porter won his first Tony for his Kiss Me, Kate score. He also wrote many famous songs that appeared in films including, "I've Got You under My Skin," "In the Still of the Night," and "Easy to Love."


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Fergie L. Philippe Photo
Fergie L. Philippe
Elena Ricardo Photo
Elena Ricardo
Laura Osnes Photo
Laura Osnes

From This Author TV News Desk