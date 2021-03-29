VIDEO: LaChanze, Vanessa Williams & More Talk Diversity in Theatre for the Shubert Advocacy Series

The Shubert Organization just dropped the second installment of their Shubert Advocacy Series, and it's an episode you won't want to miss! LaChanze and Vanessa Williams from Black Theatre United, Victor Vazquez from X Casting NYC, and Brandon Michael Nase and Tiana Okoye from Broadway for Racial Justice sat down for an open and honest conversation about the changes that need to happen to make our industry more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

"The Shubert Organization recognizes that in order to make a real difference in our industry, we need to actively listen to the organizations asking for change so that we can in fact change for the better. The Shubert Advocacy Series aims to give a platform to organizations who will provide compelling and engaging conversations, so that their voices, missions and experiences can be heard."

The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres and produced hundreds of plays and musicals both in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia.