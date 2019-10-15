VIDEO: Kyle Dean Massey Sings ALTAR BOYZ's 'Something About You'

Kyle Dean Massey recently returned to Broadway's supper club, Feinstein's/54 Below, for his first New York solo concert in over two years. Get a peek inside the concert with a look at his performance of 'Something About You' from the Off-Broadway hit musical Altar Boyz. Check it out below!

Kyle Dean Massey is known for his roles as Fiyero in Wicked, Gabe in Next to Normal, and Pippin in Pippin, and he has also been seen on screen in the ABC series "Nashville." Kyle's show looked back on the songs that shaped his life, and the life that shaped his voice. From his small town Arkansas beginnings, to making his Broadway debut on roller skates, to becoming Broadway's longest-running Fiyero in Wicked, audiences experienced humorous and heartfelt stories from his life and career, as well as a setlist filled with hits from his career, his favorite pop songs, and some unexpected mashups and fun surprises. The concert was music directed by Benjamin Rauhala.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.





