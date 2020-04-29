VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Wishes Willie Nelson A Happy Birthday With A Song!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tonight, Kristin Chenoweth hit Twitter to perform a quick song in honor of legendary folk singer, Willie Nelson, who celebrates his 87th birthday today.

Check out Kristin below performing "Always On My Mind" with help from Josh Bryant on guitar.

Kristin Chenoweth completed a For the Girls Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.





Related Articles