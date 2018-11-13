VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks About the Intensity of AMERICAN SON

On last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Kerry Washington was a guest on the show. During the interview, Washington talks about her return to Broadway in American Son, Scandal, and her director's punishment for when the cast of her play is late.

Watch the interview below!

AMERICAN SON began performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with its official opening night on Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

