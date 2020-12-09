VIDEO: Kerry Washington & Ariana DeBose Talk About THE PROM on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The pair, who star alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden in the new movie musical, also share the special holiday desserts that they love to bake.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

In "The Prom," Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Washington recently starred in the Broadway production and film adaptation of "American Son." She also starred in "Race" on Broadway and "Billy Elliott" on the West End.

Broadway audiences will recognize DeBose from the ensemble of the original cast of "Hamilton," in which she played the bullet. She also starred in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "A Bronx Tale, "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," and "Bring it On" on Broadway. In upcoming movie musical news, DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."