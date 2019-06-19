VIDEO: Keri Russell Talks About Her First Time on Broadway in BURN THIS

Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

Kerri Russell was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan to talk about starring on Broadway in Burn This. During the interview, Russell talks about the experience of doing Broadway for the first time.

The first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This stars Academy Award Nominee and three-time Emmy Award Nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award Nominee David Furr (Burton) and Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This will begin performances on Friday, March 15, 2019 and officially opens on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.





