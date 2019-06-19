Burn This
Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

VIDEO: Keri Russell Talks About Her First Time on Broadway in BURN THIS

Jun. 19, 2019  

Kerri Russell was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan to talk about starring on Broadway in Burn This. During the interview, Russell talks about the experience of doing Broadway for the first time.

Watch the interview below!

The first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This stars Academy Award Nominee and three-time Emmy Award Nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award Nominee David Furr (Burton) and Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This will begin performances on Friday, March 15, 2019 and officially opens on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

VIDEO: Keri Russell Talks About Her First Time on Broadway in BURN THIS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup