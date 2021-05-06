Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRLS5EVA
Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups

The series premieres today on Peacock TV.

May. 6, 2021  

In the Peacock series "Girls5eva," Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell play a former '90s girl group working to make a successful comeback.

Kelly Clarkson drinks margaritas with the ladies as they share funny moments from their careers and reveal which girl groups inspired them growing up.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

"Girls5Eva" premieres today on Peacock.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stanger) will also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold

Related Articles
VIDEO: Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles’ Song Photo

VIDEO: Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles’ Song

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA Photo

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA

SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Photo

SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry

Watch a New Trailer for GIRLS5EVA, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry Photo

Watch a New Trailer for GIRLS5EVA, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry


More Hot Stories For You