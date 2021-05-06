VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

In the Peacock series "Girls5eva," Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell play a former '90s girl group working to make a successful comeback.

Kelly Clarkson drinks margaritas with the ladies as they share funny moments from their careers and reveal which girl groups inspired them growing up.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

"Girls5Eva" premieres today on Peacock.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stanger) will also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.