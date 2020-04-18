Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Partners With Westport Country Playhouse For 'Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists'

Kelli O'Hara, in partnership with Westport Country Playhouse's education and community outreach department, hosted "Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists," on Friday, April 17.

The virtual showcase featured 10 randomly selected Fairfield County high school students who got the opportunity to share their experiences with O'Hara and perform a musical theater selection.

During the event, tax-deductible donations to the 501(c)(3) non-for-profit Playhouse were accepted.

Tony Award winner, Emmy and 2 time- Grammy nominated actress and singer, Kelli O'Hara's Broadway/West End credits include Kiss Me, Kate, Follies, The Pajama Game, The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza for which she received six Tony Award nominations. Metropolitan Opera: Cosi fan tutte and The Merry Widow. International concerts span from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. Selected TV/Film credits include "The Accidental Wolf," "13 Reasons Why," Sex & The City 2, "Masters of Sex" and "The Good Fight." In addition to numerous cast albums she has two solo albums, "Always" and "Wonder in the World."

