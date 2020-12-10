VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Talks THE PROM & JINGLE JANGLE on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Keegan talks about growing up in Detroit, making his on screen debut, working with Meryl Streep in "The Prom," singing in a bunch of recent projects, being intimidated by Eddie Murphy, and his most obscure impressions.

Key's theatre credits include "Hamlet" at The Public Theater, "Meteor Shower" on Broadway, and "Have a Nice Day" for Audible.

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

