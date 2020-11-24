VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Dances to 'Sparkling Diamonds' from MOULIN ROUGE! on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance Freestyle to "Sparkling Diamonds" From "Moulin Rouge" on the "Dancing with the Stars" Finale! The song helped the dancers take home the mirrorball trophy on last night's finale.

Watch the performance below.

"Moulin Rouge!" is a musical drama film from director Baz Lurhmann. It was adapted into a Broadway musical, starring Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo, this past season.

From the small town of Leduc, Alberta, Canada, to the global stage, Kaitlyn Bristowe is the Canadian girl making waves - in a big way. Perhaps the most controversial and well-liked Bachelorette to date, Bristowe started out with big dreams and ballet shoes.

Since the end of her season on the hit ABC series "The Bachelorette," Bristowe has taken the social media world by storm (with 1.8 million loyal Instagram followers) and continues to showcase her personality and unique perspective with KaitlynBristowe.com. She has launched Dew Edit, a stylish hair accessories line; her own line of wine, Spade & Sparrows; her own digital series; and a country-pop song, which reached No. 2 on the U.S. charts within the first 24 hours of release. Her notoriously unapologetic style has landed her appearances on major network talk shows, including the likes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Good Morning America" and "Entertainment Tonight."

"Dancing with the Stars" begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show's pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

