VIDEO: Joshua Turchin Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Analise Scarpaci and More to THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) released a new episode today. Season three, episode nine (which is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network: http://bpn.fm/TENS) features special guests: Analise Scarpaci (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, A Christmas Story, Matilda), Maxim Swinton (Little Big Shots, NBC's Blindspot, NBC's Blacklist, Bull on CBS), and Sofia Lauren (How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical Broadway National Tour, Boca Witches).
Watch the video below!
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start
Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.... (read more)