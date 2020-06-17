VIDEO: Joshua Turchin Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Analise Scarpaci and More to THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) released a new episode today. Season three, episode nine (which is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network: http://bpn.fm/TENS) features special guests: Analise Scarpaci (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, A Christmas Story, Matilda), Maxim Swinton (Little Big Shots, NBC's Blindspot, NBC's Blacklist, Bull on CBS), and Sofia Lauren (How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical Broadway National Tour, Boca Witches).

Watch the video below!

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

