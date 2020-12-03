VIDEO: Joshua Henry Drops Debut Single 'Hold Me'

Today, two-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry debuts the music video for his lead single "Hold Me"! See the video below!

Joshua will release his debut EP, Guarantee, on February 12th.

Joshua worked on the EP throughout the lockdown period. As his wife took on nursing shifts caring for COVID patients, Henry would sneak into the music room in the family's apartment to record vocals.

"I'd been writing songs for nearly a decade, but my incredible wife, Cathryn, pushed me to not waste any time and follow that passion," Henry recalls. "I continue to love acting, stepping into someone else's shoes, but this year made one thing super clear to me: We don't know what will happen tomorrow, so I had to really give it my all."

"It was an amazing exercise in watching something grow through constraints--to know what's possible if you have the right people supporting you," he says. Whether walking through Central Park or a conversation over breakfast, time with his wife and son were particularly influential on Henry's songwriting. "In the past I've been a really private person, but they gave me freedom to break my chest open, to get into conversations about self-discovery and vulnerability," he explains.

"This EP is full of my heart, but I also want people to jump and groove to it, to feel it cerebrally, spiritually, and bodily," Henry notes. "There was a blank canvas that took me back to when I was seven years old, just writing from my heart, with nothing to lose."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You