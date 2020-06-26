VIDEO: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Reunite For Two Songs on CENTRAL PARK

It's a Book of Mormon reunion on Central Park! In the newest episode of the animated Apple TV series, Book of Mormon original cast members Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells reunite to perform two songs together on the series!

Rannells guests stars as "Griffin" in the series that Gad co-created and stars in!

In a tweet, Gad said, "For 9 years, people have been waiting for a reunion between my "Book of Mormon" co-star Andrew Rannells & I. The time has come! Check out one of 2 new songs I get to sing with this superstar on the newest episode of #CentralParkTV ."

Watch a preview of the songs below!

For 9 years, people have been waiting for a reunion between my "Book of Mormon" co-star Andrew Rannells & I. The time has come! Check out one of 2 new songs I get to sing with this superstar on the newest episode of #CentralParkTV now available here - https://t.co/d7cxiBOgVd pic.twitter.com/oXapjux28C - Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 26, 2020

"Central Park" follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century FOX Television.

