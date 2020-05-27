VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks Singing FROZEN 2 With His Daughters and His Role in ARTEMIS FOWL

Josh Gad was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his role in the upcoming film Artemis Fowl.

During the interview, Gad talks about hanging out with his daughters and why they started singing a song from "Frozen 2" while on a walk.

Gad also discusses playing Mulch Diggums in the new film Artemis Fowl, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 12.

Watch the interview below!

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate. His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs. Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.

Related Articles