VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks FROZEN Prequel ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Josh talks about guest hosting our show, people stealing his "Reunited Apart" concept for cast reunions online, getting naked for a voting PSA, a tape of him dancing naked that got lost and exists somewhere in the world, and his new Olaf short film on Disney + called Once Upon a Snowman, the incredible thing Fred Willard did at his wedding, and he reveals that his next big reunion will be with the cast of Wayne's World.

Josh Gad is known for roles like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.



Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.



His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.



Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.

