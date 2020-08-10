Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: John-Michael Lyles Sings 'Mama Look Sharp' From 1776 in New #EncoresArchives

Article Pixel

Lyles performed in the Encores! production of 1776 in 2016.

Aug. 10, 2020  

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series, featuring highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features John-Michael Lyles singing 'Mama Look Sharp' from 1776.

Watch the video below!


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You