VIDEO: John Legend Performs 'Feeling Good' at Inauguration Celebration

Tonight, Tony-winner John Legend joined the inauguration festivities with a soulful performance of the classic tune, "Feeling Good."

Check out his full performance in the shadow of the Lincoln Monument here:

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered 11 GRAMMY® Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe® Award, a Tony Award and an Emmy® Award, making Legend the first African American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released six celebrated albums including "Get Lifted" (2004), "Once Again" (2006), "Evolver" (2008), "Love in the Future" (2013), "Darkness and Light" (2016) and "A Legendary Christmas" (2018). Legend starred in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series).

He joined "The Voice" for season 16 (2019) and recently completed season 18. Legend is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an executive producer for "Southern Rites," "United Skates," WGN America's "Underground," and films "Southside with You" and "La La Land." As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country's misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration. He is currently gearing up to release his new album, "Bigger Love," on June 19.