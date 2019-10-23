VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Was Offered a Cameo in ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway

Jimmy Fallon teases Billy Crudup about a restaurant's terrible caricature of him and being offered a cameo in the Almost Famous Broadway musical over the Golden God himself.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Equally memorable on the stage and screen, Billy Crudup has appeared at Vineyard Theatre in Chiori Miyagawa's AMERICA DREAMING and Adam Rapp's THE METAL CHILDREN. On stage, Crudup most recently starred in the repertory productions of NO MAN'S LAND and WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway, opposite Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Shuler Hensley. In 2007, Crudup won a "Best Performance by a Featured Actor" Tony Award for his role in the Broadway production of THE COAST OF UTOPIA. He also received Tony nominations for his roles in THE ELEPHANT MAN, THE PILLOWMAN, and ARCADIA. His other stage credits include William Inge's BUS STOP and the Roundabout Theater's production of THREE SISTERS, which earned him a Drama Desk nomination. He has appeared in OEDIPUS with Frances McDormand, starred in the New York Shakespeare Festival production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, and starred in the off-Broadway run of THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI opposite Al Pacino and Steve Buscemi. Crudup most recently starred in Ridley Scottâ€™s Alien: Covenant and made his television debut in Netflix's psychological thriller "Gypsy." Additional major motion pictures include Jackie, 20th Century Women, Spotlight, Youth in Oregon, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Sleepers, Everyone Says I Love You, Inventing the Abbotts, Without Limits, Jesus' Son, Waking the Dead, Almost Famous, 1 Mile to You, Glass Chin, Rudderless, Blood Ties, Eat Pray Love, Public Enemies, Watchmen, Charlotte Gray, Big Fish, Stage Beauty, Trust the Man, Mission Impossible 3, and The Good Shepherd.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You